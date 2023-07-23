Volpe went 1-for-3 with a double, a run and a stolen base Saturday in a 5-2 win over Kansas City.

Volpe was instrumental in breaking a 1-1 tie in the third inning, beginning the frame with a ground-rule double, stealing third and coming home on a sacrifice fly. The theft was the rookie's first since June 29, a span of 19 games. Volpe leads the Yankees with 17 steals on the campaign, though he's slowed down in that area after a hot start, with only four of his thefts coming over his past 58 contests.