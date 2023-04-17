Volpe went 1-for-4 with one steal in Sunday's win over Minnesota.
Volpe led off the fifth inning with an infield single before eventually stealing second, his seventh stolen base of the season and his fourth in two games. The rookie shortstop is tied for second in the league in stolen bases, as he's now a perfect 7-for-7 on attempts. Volpe has also hit safely in five straight games, raising his slash line to .191/.309/.319 through his first 47 at-bats.
More News
-
Yankees' Anthony Volpe: Runs wild in Saturday's win•
-
Yankees' Anthony Volpe: Cranks first big-league homer•
-
Yankees' Anthony Volpe: Batting leadoff Friday•
-
Yankees' Anthony Volpe: Getting first day off•
-
Yankees' Anthony Volpe: Running wild to start MLB career•
-
Yankees' Anthony Volpe: Could hit leadoff at times•