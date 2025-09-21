Volpe went 2-for-3 with a run scored and a stolen base in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Orioles.

Volpe singled, stole second and scored to extend the Yankees' lead to 6-0 in the sixth inning. The 24-year-old is hitting just .200 through 11 September contests, though he's shown signs of life with two multi-hit efforts and two stolen bases over his past four games. For the season, he's slashing .210/.272/.396 with 19 home runs, 71 RBI, 63 runs scored and 18 steals across 572 plate appearances.