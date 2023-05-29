site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: yankees-anthony-volpe-taking-seat-monday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Yankees' Anthony Volpe: Taking seat Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Volpe is not in the lineup Monday versus the Mariners, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.
It's a rare day off for Volpe, who has now started 52 of a possible 56 games this season. Isiah Kiner-Falefa will handle shortstop Monday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read