Yankees' Anthony Volpe: Taking seat Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Volpe is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.
Volpe snapped a hitless streak of 22 at-bats by going 3-for-4 with a solo homer Saturday, but he'll receive Sunday off after a run of 13 consecutive starts. Oswald Peraza will step in at shortstop and bat ninth for the Yankees in the series finale versus Baltimore.
