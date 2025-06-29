Volpe went 1-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored before he was ejected following the eighth inning for arguing balls and strikes, Max Goodman of NJ.com reports.

During his fifth and final plate appearance of the afternoon, Volpe took issue with a checked swing that was called for a strikeout and was tossed from the game by the first-base umpire. Oswald Peraza shifted over from second base to cover Volpe's spot at shortstop in the top of the ninth inning.