Volpe went 0-for-2 with a walk and a stolen base in Thursday's 5-0 win over San Francisco.
The 21-year-old got a loud reaction from the Bronx faithful during pregame introductions. He worked a walk in his first big-league plate appearance and quickly stole second base, flashing just some of the skills that make him a top prospect. Volpe also turned his first double play in pinstripes, a sixth-inning twin killing behind Gerrit Cole. It looks like Volpe will be batting ninth in the order for the time being.
