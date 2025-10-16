Volpe (shoulder) will begin next season on the injured list, Deesha Thosar of Fox Sports reports.

Volpe underwent surgery Tuesday to repair a partially torn labrum in his left shoulder, an injury that he initially suffered in early May. The expectation is he will be ready to hit at the start of February, but he will not be allowed to dive on his surgically repaired shoulder until April or so. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman noted Thursday he expects Volpe back sometime in April or, in a worst-case scenario, May, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports. Per the Talkin' Yanks podcast by Jomboy Media, manager Aaron Boone said Thursday that, once recovered, Volpe will be "right in the mix" to serve as the team's starting shortstop to begin 2026. Jose Caballero is likely to serve in that role until Volpe is ready, and there are no guarantees Volpe gets the job back after he slashed .212/.272/.391 with 19 home runs and 18 stolen bases over 153 regular-season contests in 2025.