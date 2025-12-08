The Yankees do not expect Volpe (shoulder) to be ready for his season debut before the end of April, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Volpe underwent surgery in mid-October to repair a partially torn labrum in his left shoulder. He is expected to be cleared to hit by February but will not be allowed to dive on the shoulder until around April. It's possible Volpe will be ready to go by early May, but a clearer picture of his timetable should be available at a later date. Jose Caballero is in line to serve as the Yankees' primary shortstop until Volpe is ready.