Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Sunday that Volpe (shoulder) could begin a minor-league rehab assignment around the second week of April and will require the equivalent of a full spring training before joining the Yankees, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

The 24-year-old shortstop had been hoping to make his season debut sometime in April, but that doesn't seem likely if he needs a multiple-week rehab assignment that begins in mid-April. Volpe has progressed to taking part in high-intensity defensive workouts and could soon advance to facing live pitching.