Volpe slashed .296/.416/.592 with five home runs, nine RBI, 11 runs, seven stolen bases and a 14:9 BB:K over 19 games with Double-A Somerset in July.

Volpe's rough start to the season now seems like a distant memory, as he's brought his batting average up to .253 after it sat below .200 through his first month. More importantly, he's lowered his strikeout rate while continuing to show patience at the plate. Volpe has displayed both power and speed in his age-21 campaign, slugging 15 homers and racking up 37 steals on 41 attempts. It may not be long before he's promoted to Triple-A.