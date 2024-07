Rice will start at first base and bat leadoff in Thursday's game versus the Reds.

The Yankees have dropped the struggling Anthony Volpe down to the No. 6 spot in the batting order and Rice will receive the first opportunity in Volpe's old slot. Rice is slashing .270/.378/.351 with a 6:7 K:BB in his first 14 contests in the majors. Certainly, it would be a major boost for his fantasy prospects if he can manage to stick at the top of the Yankees' lineup.