Rice went 1-for-3 with a solo homer, two walks and an additional run scored in Monday's 10-5 win versus Washington.

The New York slugger garnered the start at catcher and pushed his team's lead to 2-0 with a titanic 435-foot solo shot off Nationals starter Brad Lord in the third. Rice has entered the conversation of the best fantasy backstops, as he's batted .290 (20-for-69) with five homers, 13 RBI, eight runs scored and 12:15 BB:K in 21 games this month. Across 423 total plate appearances, the Dartmouth product is now slashing .241/.339/.488 with 57 runs scored and 48 RBI.