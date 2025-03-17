Rice went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in Sunday's Grapefruit League win over Tampa Bay.

Rice batted leadoff in the spring game and played the entire contest at DH. His big hit was a two-run blast to left-center field in the fourth inning. That marked the second homer in three days for Rice, and he has five hits during that span. The 26-year-old is competing for a spot on the Yankees' Opening Day roster as the backup first baseman behind Paul Goldschmidt, and he could also log significant time at DH with Giancarlo Stanton (elbows/calf) expected to miss significant time.