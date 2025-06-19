Rice is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Angels.

Though he'll take a seat with southpaw Tyler Anderson on the bump for the Angels, the left-handed-hitting Rice should still remain at least a semi-regular presence in the lineup against right-handed pitchers, even with the recent return of Giancarlo Stanton from the 60-day injured list closing off a potential path to playing time. Rice had been serving exclusively as a designated hitter or first baseman before making his first MLB start as a catcher in Wednesday's 3-2 loss. He went 0-for-1 with a walk Wednesday before being removed from the contest in the bottom of the seventh inning.