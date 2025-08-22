Rice went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a triple and a walk in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Red Sox.

Rice tied the game at 1-1 with his second-inning homer. That was his 20th long ball of the year, four of which have come over his last nine games. In that span, he's gone 12-for-34 (.353) with 10 RBI and a 7:10 BB:K. This is an impressive stretch for Rice, who has largely struggled with consistency as a batter this year despite his steady power hitting. He's slashing .243/.338/.489 with 47 RBI, 55 runs scored, three stolen bases, three triples and 21 doubles across 107 contests.