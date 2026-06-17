Yankees' Ben Rice: Reaches 20 homers

Rice went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run, an additional run and two walks versus the White Sox in a 12-2 victory Tuesday.

Rice contributed to a big day on offense for New York with a two-run blast to right field in the fourth inning. It was the slugger's 20th long ball of the campaign, making him the eighth big-leaguer this season to reach that mark. Rice has been one of baseball's most outstanding hitters this season, ranking second among qualified players with a 1.006 OPS, fourth with 53 runs scored and 11th with 49 RBI.