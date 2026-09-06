Rice went 3-for-3 with two walks and two runs Saturday in a 5-1 victory versus the Padres.

Rice was impactful out of the cleanup spot, reaching base in all five of his plate appearances and scoring two of the Yankees' five runs. The All-Star slugger has been swinging a hot bat of late, notching multiple hits in seven of his past 12 contests and batting .388 with three homers, 10 runs and eight RBI over that span. Rice has been a breakout performer for the Yankees this year, leading the team in homers (36), runs (89) and RBI (88) with Aaron Judge (ribs) playing in just 59 games so far.