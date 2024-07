Rice went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run Tuesday in a loss to the Rays.

Rice brought New York to within a run with his two-run shot in the seventh frame, but the team was unable to score again. The rookie first baseman continues to thrive in the majors, as he's slashing .267/.348/.567 with five home runs, three doubles, nine runs and 14 RBI over just 19 contests covering 69 plate appearances. All five of Rice's homers and 10 of his RBI have come over his past five games.