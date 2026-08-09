Yankees' Ben Rice: Snaps homer drought Saturday

Rice went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Saturday in a 5-4 win over Atlanta.

Rice bashed a 431-foot solo shot to center field in the eighth inning, providing what ended up being the decisive run in the narrow victory. The long ball snapped a season-long 11-game homer drought for the slugger -- a stretch during which he batted just .132 (5-for-38) with a 9:15 BB:K and only two RBI. Rice has already established career-best marks with 32 home runs and 75 RBI on the campaign, though he's struggled to a .611 OPS with a 32.6 percent strikeout rate over 21 games since the All-Star break.