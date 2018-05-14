Yankees' Brandon Drury: Activated from DL, optioned to Triple-A
Drury (impaired vision) was activated from the 10-day disabled list and optioned to Triple-A Scranton-Wilkes/Barre on Monday.
Manager Aaron Boone recently said that Drury wouldn't be ready until after the team's upcoming road trip that ends May 25, and with time running out on his rehab assignment, the Yankees decided to activate Drury and send him to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to continue his rehab. It's unclear if Drury will return to his role as the Yankees' primary third baseman once ready, as prospect Miguel Andujar has held his own at the hot corner in his absence, hitting .282/.296/.458 with three homers across 33 games. The 25-year-old has been sidelined since early April with impaired vision and migraines.
