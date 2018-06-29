Drury was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre as expected Friday.

Drury spent longer than initially expected in the minor leagues after originally being sent there on a rehab assignment while dealing with impaired vision and migraines. He performed very well at the Triple-A level, hitting .314/.419/.488 in 48 games. The emergence of Miguel Andujar and Gleyber Torres likely means that Drury won't have the playing time that he was originally in line for, but he'll still likely play an important role as a utility man.

