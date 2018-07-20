Drury was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday.

The offseason acquisition hasn't been able to establish himself in New York, having battled both injuries and demotions, and is now firmly behind Miguel Andujar and Gleyber Torres in the battle for playing time in the Yankees' infield. His .178/.260/.289 line through 50 plate appearances is unlikely to earn him anything greater than a utility role for the time being, but he's been more successful than that in the past and could eventually carve out a larger role if he takes advantage of his opportunities.

More News
Our Latest Stories