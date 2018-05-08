Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said Monday that Drury (blurred vision) could return from the 10-day disabled list "sooner rather than later," though an exact date wasn't specified, Mike Mazzeo of the New York Daily News reports.

Drury, who recently shifted his rehab assignment to Double-A Trenton, has appeared in 12 minor-league games since April 25 for two different affiliates, going a collective 14-for-39 (.359 average) with a home run in those contests. The strong showing at the plate seemingly suggests that Drury's bout with impaired vision and migraines is no longer much of a concern, but the Yankees have had little incentive to rush the veteran back with rookie Miguel Andujar thriving while logging regular at-bats at third base. Once Drury is back from the DL, manager Aaron Boone could face some tough lineup decisions, as Drury won't have a clear path to playing time at the keystone either with top prospect Gleyber Torres shining in an everyday role at that position since earning a promotion April 22.