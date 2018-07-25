Drury was diagnosed with a left bruise after X-rays came back negative Tuesday, Marc Carig of The Athletic New York reports.

Drury exited Tuesday's game against the Rays after being hit by a pitch on the left hand. The severity of the bruise remains unclear at this point, but it wouldn't be surprising for the 25-year-old to at least be held out of the lineup for a couple of days.

