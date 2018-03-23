Yankees' Brandon Drury: Exits after getting hit
Drury left Friday's game against Boston after getting hit by a pitch, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Drury was struck in the elbow by a pitch from Brian Johnson. He remained in the game to run the bases but was removed during a pitching change. The exact nature of the injury is not yet known.
