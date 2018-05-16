Drury (impaired vision) is back to full health at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic New York reports.

General manager Brian Cashman said Drury is "a major leaguer currently on assignment in Triple A" due to the team's current 25-man roster and Miguel Andujar's performance at third base in his absence. It sounds like Drury will be back with the big club eventually, but the Yankees are currently content riding with Andujar at the hot corner.