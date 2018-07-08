Yankees' Brandon Drury: Gets second straight start
Drury will start at second base and bat seventh Sunday against the Blue Jays, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.
With Gleyber Torres (hip) on the disabled list, the Yankees have been breaking Drury in at second base after the latter served exclusively as a corner-infield option during his stints with the big club and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season. Drury will pick up his second straight start at the position Sunday, but since both assignments have come against lefty pitchers, it appears he could be stuck in the short end of a platoon at the keystone with Neil Walker. Neither player has performed especially well for the Yankees this season, with Drury hitting .189 over 42 plate appearances and Walker batting .185 over 194 plate appearances.
