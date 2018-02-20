Yankees' Brandon Drury: Heads to Bronx
The Diamondbacks agreed to trade Drury to the Yankees on Tuesday as part of a three-team deal with the Rays, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.
Drury's name had been mentioned in trade rumors throughout the winter. A deal finally materialized, and the landing spot is favorable as he goes to a hitter's park and his early-season role is less up in the air with the Yankees needing help at both second base and third. Drury could stand to take more walks, but he has shown he can hit for a decent average and some power when given the opportunity. He won't turn 26 until August.
