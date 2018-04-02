Yankees' Brandon Drury: Hits first home run Sunday
Drury went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in Sunday's loss to the Blue Jays.
Drury launched his first home run of the season Sunday, bringing his RBI count to four along the way. Over four games with his new club, Drury has gone 5-for-13 (.385). Although Miguel Andujar could be brought up to the big club at some point this season, Drury should remain a regular in New York's powerful lineup if his production remains solid.
