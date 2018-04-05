Yankees' Brandon Drury: Not in Thursday's lineup
Drury is out of the lineup against the Orioles on Thursday.
Drury will head to the bench for a standard day off as Miguel Andujar gets a start at the hot corner. Through six games, Drury is hitting .250 with an .825 OPS. Expect to see him back in the lineup for Friday's game.
