Yankees' Brandon Drury: Not quite ready to return
Manager Aaron Boone said Drury (impaired vision) is "not all the way there yet" and won't return during the club's upcoming road trip that lasts until May 25, Coley Harvey of ESPN reports.
Though general manager Brian Cashman stated that Drury could return "sooner rather than later" earlier this week, it appears as though that is no longer the case, at least for his return at the major-league level. Considering Drury's minor-league rehab assignment expires Tuesday, it's not yet clear what the Yankees intend to do. Either way, with the success of Miguel Andujar at third base and Gleyber Torres at the keystone, the team will have to make some difficult roster decisions once Drury is ready to re-enter the fold.
More News
-
Yankees' Brandon Drury: Could be back 'soon'•
-
Yankees' Brandon Drury: Will not return in Houston•
-
Yankees' Brandon Drury: Playing regularly on rehab assignment•
-
Yankees' Brandon Drury: Ready for rehab assignment•
-
Yankees' Brandon Drury: Still experiencing symptoms•
-
Yankees' Brandon Drury: Undergoes testing Monday•
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...
-
Eaton's place in the top 30 DL stashes
Adam Eaton has a clear diagnosis but an unclear timetable. So where does he place among the...
-
Waivers: Smith, Velasquez
Heath Cummings admits his past failures and stops doubting Caleb Smith.
-
Don't buy these four breakouts
Breakouts are beautiful, but Chris Towers analyzes four hitters whose underlying metrics point...
-
Grade the trade
Did you win your trade? Or should it be vetoed? Chris Towers grades nine deals, and includes...