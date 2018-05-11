Manager Aaron Boone said Drury (impaired vision) is "not all the way there yet" and won't return during the club's upcoming road trip that lasts until May 25, Coley Harvey of ESPN reports.

Though general manager Brian Cashman stated that Drury could return "sooner rather than later" earlier this week, it appears as though that is no longer the case, at least for his return at the major-league level. Considering Drury's minor-league rehab assignment expires Tuesday, it's not yet clear what the Yankees intend to do. Either way, with the success of Miguel Andujar at third base and Gleyber Torres at the keystone, the team will have to make some difficult roster decisions once Drury is ready to re-enter the fold.