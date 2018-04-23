Drury (impaired vision) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment Wednesday, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

Erik Boland of Newsday reports that the third baseman's vision issue was due to a problem with a tendon in his neck. Drury is feeling better after getting stimuli treatment and should hopefully get back into game action without issue Wednesday.

