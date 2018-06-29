Yankees' Brandon Drury: Set to be recalled Friday
Drury will be called up ahead of Friday's series opener against the Red Sox,Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
After a lengthy stay at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Drury is ready for his first major league game since going on the disabled list April 7. Drury played in all 24 June games at Triple-A and registered a .311/.404/.522 slash line over that 90 at-bat sample. The Yankees have yet to announce a corresponding move to clear a spot for Drury on the active roster.
More News
-
Yankees' Brandon Drury: Set for first base action•
-
Yankees' Brandon Drury: Seeing specialist for neck•
-
Yankees' Brandon Drury: Fully healthy at Triple-A•
-
Yankees' Brandon Drury: Activated from DL, optioned to Triple-A•
-
Yankees' Brandon Drury: Not quite ready to return•
-
Yankees' Brandon Drury: Could be back 'soon'•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Risers, fallers in dynasty leagues
Believe it or not, we're halfway home. Scott White looks at the risers and fallers with staying...
-
Waivers: Eflin, Wheeler for real
There's a reason Zach Eflin doesn't look like the same pitcher who went 1-5 with a 6.16 ERA...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, trade chart
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest fantasy baseball...
-
Waivers: Underowned Rays
Heath Cummings looks at three underowned Rays and their performance Tuesday night.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Where does soon-to-return Robbie Ray rank among DL stashes, and what does it say about the...
-
Four rookies showing ace potential
Plenty of rookie pitchers come up and make an impact, but these four in particular have our...