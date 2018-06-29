Drury will be called up ahead of Friday's series opener against the Red Sox,Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

After a lengthy stay at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Drury is ready for his first major league game since going on the disabled list April 7. Drury played in all 24 June games at Triple-A and registered a .311/.404/.522 slash line over that 90 at-bat sample. The Yankees have yet to announce a corresponding move to clear a spot for Drury on the active roster.