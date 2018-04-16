Yankees' Brandon Drury: Still experiencing symptoms
Drury (impaired vision) said he is still dealing with blurred vision and migraines, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic New York reports.
Drury was prescribed an anti inflammatory by a migraine doctor and is still awaiting test results from a series of examinations he underwent last week. He said his symptoms worsen with physical activity, but he's hoping his most recent round of testing will help resolve the issue once and for all. That said, he remains without a concrete return date.
