Yankees' Brandon Drury: Tests come back clean

Drury's X-rays on his left elbow didn't show any damage, Marc Carig of The Athletic reports.

With the X-ray coming back negative, Drury shouldn't miss an extended period of time. It remains to be seen whether the infielder will compete in any more games this spring, but he should be near full health for Opening Day against the Blue Jays on Thursday.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories