Yankees' Brandon Drury: Tests come back clean
Drury's X-rays on his left elbow didn't show any damage, Marc Carig of The Athletic reports.
With the X-ray coming back negative, Drury shouldn't miss an extended period of time. It remains to be seen whether the infielder will compete in any more games this spring, but he should be near full health for Opening Day against the Blue Jays on Thursday.
More News
-
Yankees' Brandon Drury: To undergo X-rays•
-
Yankees' Brandon Drury: Exits after getting hit•
-
Yankees' Brandon Drury: Altered swing in offseason•
-
Yankees' Brandon Drury: Will primarily play third base•
-
Yankees' Brandon Drury: Heads to Bronx•
-
Diamondbacks' Brandon Drury: Battling for primary second base job this spring•
-
Late-rounder hitters with upside
Hitting on breakouts is gold in Fantasy. Chris Towers steps up with 10 prime candidates as...
-
Conforto healthy; Samardzija hurting
Michael Conforto is progressing faster than expected, Jeff Samardzija and Steven Souza are...
-
2018 Fantasy baseball rankings: Top 3B
Our advanced model simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and came up with surprising resul...
-
Players Scott White keeps drafting
Whether he targets them or just happens into them, these are the players our Scott White drafts...
-
Top Fantasy breakouts: Draft Devers
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Podcast: New mock draft strategies
Do you ever experiment with new strategies in a mock draft? We did, and we didn’t like the...