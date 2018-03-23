Yankees' Brandon Drury: To undergo X-rays
Drury will get X-rays on his left elbow after getting plunked by a pitch in Friday's game, Marc Carig of The Athletic reports.
Drury stayed in the game immediately after being hit but then left Friday's contest with a trainer following a Neil Walker ground-rule double in the next at-bat. More information should be known regarding his status once the results of his X-rays are revealed.
