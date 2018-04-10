Drury underwent numerous tests Monday in an effort to understand what's been causing his impaired vision and migraines, Coley Harvey of ESPN.com reports.

Although specific results of the tests have not been revealed, manager Aaron Boone said that the team has received good news from the examinations. Until Drury is ready to return, Miguel Andujar is expected to continue receiving regular time at the hot corner.

