Yankees' Brandon Drury: Will not return in Houston
Drury (impaired vision) will not return from the disabled list during the Yankees' series with the Astros this week, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Although Drury is reportedly feeling better and playing regularly with the team's Triple-A affiliate, though the Yankees seem to be willing to wait things out a little longer. The strong play of youngsters Miguel Andujar and Gleyber Torres is also likely playing into this decision, making it seem as if the Yankees are unwilling to have Drury usurp either of those two infielders for playing time. Regardless, it seems like the earliest Drury will be able to return is Friday when the Yankees begin a nine-game homestead.
