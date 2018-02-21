Yankees' Brandon Drury: Will primarily play third base

Drury's main focus will be third base, Brendan Kuty of NJ.com reports.

Drury played almost exclusively as a second baseman in Arizona last year, starting just one game at third, though he's appeared at six different positions in his career and is valued for his flexibility. This news probably means that the Yankees view Gleyber Torres as more big-league ready than Miguel Andujar. Drury will likely enter the season as the Yankees' starting third baseman, and while his playing time may diminish once Andujar is called up, he should still earn a fair amount of starts all around the field.