Yankees' Brooks Kriske: Returns to alternate site
By
RotoWire Staff
Kriske was optioned to the alternate training site after Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Mets, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Kriske was called up earlier in the week but didn't make an appearance during this stint with the team. Albert Abreu was recalled in a corresponding move.
