Rodon (9-5) earned the win Thursday over the Angels, allowing three runs on four hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out seven.

Rodon gave up three home runs Thursday, though they were all solo shots, as the left-hander eventually settled in to record the win and a quality start. Overall, it was a much-needed return to form for Rodon, who had dropped his previous two outings, allowing eight runs over 10 innings in that span. Rodon's ERA sits at 3.10 through 16 starts (95.2 innings) this season with a 0.98 WHIP and 114:33 K:BB. He's currently lined up to face the Reds on the road in his next outing.