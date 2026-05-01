Rodon (elbow) pitched 5.1 innings, allowing one run on five hits while striking out eight batters in his rehab outing with Double-A Somerset on Thursday.

Rodon was lights out in his second minor-league rehab start, tossing 51 of his 75 total pitches for strikes. The southpaw was able to build off the 4.1 scoreless innings he threw Friday with High-A Hudson Valley in the first outing of his rehab assignment. Rodon is on the precipice of making his 2026 debut with Yankees after opening the season on the 15-day injured list while recovering from left elbow surgery that he underwent in October. He'll likely wrap his rehab assignment with one more start early next week.