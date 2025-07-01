Rodon did not factor into the decision in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Blue Jays. He allowed two runs on five hits and three walks over five innings with four strikeouts.

The New York southpaw did not have his sharpest stuff in this 96-pitch outing, as he generated only seven whiffs. Rodon equaled his season-low with just four four Ks, previously set June 8 at Boston. Despite his struggles, the 32-year-old managed to hold the Toronto lineup relatively in check, yielding three singles and two doubles. Rodon will carry a 2.95 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 123:37 K:BB across 106.2 total innings into his next start, which currently lines up to be at the Mets this weekend.