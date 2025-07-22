Rodon (10-7) took the loss Monday against the Blue Jays, giving up four runs (two earned) on six hits and five walks in five innings. He struck out four.

The five walks were a season high for Rodon, whose six hits allowed were his most since his June 14 start in Boston. The four strikeouts also tied a season low, but Rodon was able to complete at least five innings for the 21st time in as many starts despite having to fire his second-most pitches (107) of the year. Rodon will bring a strong 3.10 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 139:46 K:BB across 124.2 frames into his next scheduled outing in Philadelphia against the Phillies, who have a robust .818 OPS versus left-handed pitching since the start of July.