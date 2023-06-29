Rodon (back/forearm) is set to make his next minor-league rehab start Saturday, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.

Rodon has been excellent in his first two rehab outings, totaling seven innings during which he has allowed just one run and two hits while posting a 9:1 K:BB. However, the left-hander has topped out at 48 pitches, so he's not quite ready to make his Yankees debut yet. Manager Aaron Boone explained that having Rodon go Saturday will keep him on six days of rest, and that the hurler's following outing could potentially be his debut with the big club July 7 at home against the Cubs. Boone added that Rodon would likely be in the "low-60 range" in terms of pitch count for that start and that the team intends to give him "somewhat regular" rest. Though Rodon may be facing multiple limitations early on, his return should still be a boost to fantasy managers who have been stashing him over the first half of the campaign. Even with less than a full workload, Rodon has the ability to rack up strikeouts and contribute strong ratios given his 2.67 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 12.2 K/9 over 55 starts across the past two seasons.