Rodon (8-3) picked up the win in Tuesday's 3-2 victory over the Guardians, allowing one run on five hits and a walk over seven innings. He struck out eight.

The veteran southpaw was locked in a pitchers' duel with Tanner Bibee most of the way, but back-to-back solo shots by Jazz Chisholm and Anthony Volpe to lead off the bottom of the seventh broke open a 1-1 tie. Rodon has won seven straight decisions, with his last loss coming back on April 13, and during his undefeated stretch he's rattled off seven quality starts in nine trips to the mound with a 1.27 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 70:15 K:BB in 56.2 innings. He'll look for his eighth straight win in his next outing, which is scheduled to come at home this weekend against the Red Sox.