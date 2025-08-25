Rodon (14-7) allowed two runs on one hit and five walks while striking out three over 5.2 innings to earn the win over the Red Sox on Sunday.

Rodon has issued a season-high five walks in three of his last seven starts. He was largely able to work around his control issues Sunday, as he gave the Red Sox little to hit, with only a two-run single by Nathaniel Lowe in the sixth inning marring Rodon's line. The 32-year-old southpaw is now at a 3.24 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 172:65 K:BB through 158.1 innings across 27 starts. He's projected for a favorable road start versus the White Sox in his next outing.