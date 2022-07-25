Schmidt picked up the save in Sunday's 6-0 victory over the Orioles, allowing no runs on two hits while striking out three and walking two over three innings.

Schmidt saw his first action for the Yankees since June 22. It comes after the Yankees lost multi-inning reliever Michael King to an elbow injury. Schmidt took on a similar role to King in Sunday's contest, earning a nine-out save. He threw 36 of 56 pitches for strikes, and while he allowed two hits and two walks, Schmidt was able to keep the O's off the board. It was his first save of the year. The righty reliever will take a 2.67 ERA into his next appearance.