Yankees' Cody Bellinger: Adjustment made to rehab dates

Bellinger (hamstring) will start his minor-league rehab assignment Thursday or Friday, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Bellinger is on the cusp of starting a rehab assignment, and manager Aaron Boone reportedly misspoke before Sunday's win over the Blue Jays when he stated that the outfielder would begin his rehab assignment Tuesday. Boone issued a correction following the victory, explaining that Bellinger will do another couple days of pregame work before likely going on a rehab assignment Thursday or Friday. Bellinger has been sidelined since late July while working his way back from a left hamstring strain, but he could return to the Yankees' lineup in the next week or so.